"Bigman Wahala" Hits The Screens This March

Quality Ghanaian movies are on the rise lately and it comes as no surprise to have "BigMan Wahala" hit the theaters this March.

A corrupt government minister goes on the run in the aftermath of a military coup d'etat. He turns to a poor struggling taxi driver to help him escape. Does he make it? And how does this journey affect the taxi driver?

"BigMan Wahala" stars Oscar Provencal, Fred Amugi, John Tijani, Rhoda Ampene and other seasoned Ghanaian actors and actresses. The Daniel Adjokatcher film is coming to Silverbird theaters from 6th March, 2019.

Source: Scribe News