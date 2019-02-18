Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
56 minutes ago

Young Talented Rapper Takes On National Issues In Free-Style Rap

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
A young boy was recently spotted rapping on current issues on social media.

The young boy, identified as Kojo Gilchris, may be the next Sarkodie as his rapping skills is undoubtedly one of the best.

As much as his rapping skills in the freestyle video got him to trend, the message he sent was quite powerful.

“What is wrong with this our country?” he questioned.

There are many things going on but “it started from the 90s,” he says.

Kojo talks about police brutality in the country, saying the people who are meant to protect us turn against us. Such powerful words coming from a young boy.

He might be pretty young to have noticed all the happenings in this country but it is hard not to notice anything when our media outlets are constantly keeping us informed on the happenings in this country.

The young rapper talks about corruption and the justice system. Apparently, not all young ones care only about food, friends and games.

He also talks about the corruption in our political system saying all the focus is on other crimes, “forgetting about the men in suit, the MPs.”

