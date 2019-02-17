Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
6 minutes ago

Fred Amugi Threatens To Sue Rosemond Brown

By Gabla Kwame
Controversial Ghanaian slayqueen, actress and Instagram star, Rosemond Brown, may soon be dragged to court as veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi's management has threatened in a showdown.

According to a letter seen by Tieghanaonline.com, dated 15-02-2019, MK Content, the management body in Charge of Fred Amugi has issued a strong warning to the actress to desist from all forms of falsehood peddled against the veteran actor.

Over the past year or two, reports of Rosemond Brown's alleged sexual relationship with the veteran actor went viral. The loud actress in various interviews also indicated having several sexual combats with the man popularly known as 'Uncle Fred'. However, Uncle Fred has since declined ever being in such a relationship with the actress.

Read the full letter below:

2172019114312 uaqctgfsrn screenshot 20190215174626

