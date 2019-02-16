My Contract With Zylofon Media Is Over But I Stand With NAM1 —Stonebwoy

Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has thrown his weight behind his former boss and embattled CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1.

The dancehall artiste confirmed in an interview with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie of Citi TV that, his contract with Zylofon Media is done. However, he is fully behind his former boss for who he is as a person and grants him his best wishes.

“Wherever he is, however it is, he knows I am a soldier and I am right behind him for who he is as a person; a kind-hearted [person] with a great heart, it's only a matter of time” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Nana Appiah Mensah for supporting the Creative Arts Industry.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity that once came for me to meet Nana Appiah Mensah to even enter into that agreement as a dream of his to push the industry and own a brand that will support creative arts made in Ghana,” he noted.

Speaking on rumors that Zylofon Media has collapsed because of the Menzgold saga, Stonebwoy said he doesn't think so because no official letter has been brought out.

“I can’t say that Zylofon Music or Zylofon Media is no more because I don’t think that there is any official letter or news by Zylofon Media that says we are closing or shutting down,” he said.

Menzgold was asked to stop operation following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It stated that the gold dealership firm did not have the licence to operate.

In the wake of this, Menzgold customers have asked the government to find ways of retrieving their monies for them.

Currently, Nana Appiah Mensah is out of Ghana and a court has issued an arrest warrant for him.

Meanwhile, he is facing a misdemeanour charge over a US$23 million deal gone bad in Dubai.