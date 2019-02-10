PHOTOS: Ghanaian Celebrities Storm John Dumelo Jnr’s Outdooring Ceremony

John Dumelo and his lovely wife, Gifty Mawuenya out-doored their adorable son, Junior Dumelo on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

John Dumelo is noted for having coded ceremonies and he invited just a few of his friends to witness the ceremony as they named their son officially.

Present at the private ceremony were actresses Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, Selasie Ibrahim and some other friends.

John Dumelo Jnr was born in October 2018 but the parents decided to wait for a while before his naming ceremony.

Watch video below.