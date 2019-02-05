Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Music News

"Poverty Almost Drove Me To Sell My Hit Song To Medikal"- Quamina MP

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Fast-rising music artiste known in the industry as Quamina MP has revealed that he almost sold his hit song “Wiase Y3 D3” to Medikal out of hunger and desperation.

Reminiscing on how he had to struggle before getting his first major hit, Quamina MP stated in an interview on Atinka FM that his decision to sell his song at that time to Medikal was to enable him feed his family and himself.

I’m going to say this because I have not said it anywhere before. I nearly sold the ‘Wiase Y3 D3’ song to Medikal because times were very hard at the time and I needed money”

He added that he got a friend who was close to Medikal and had a strong belief that he would get the song to Medikal on time to get money to survive but for some absurd reasons the song never got to Medikal.

I needed money desperately so I sent the song through a friend who was very close to Medikal and we negotiated that if Medikal loved the song and agree to make a purchase, we would share the money but for whatever reason, the song never got to Medikal”

When asked why he targeted Medikal, he revealed that Medikal was releasing hit after hits at the time and believed he would value for his song. Poverty and hardship can force people to go the extra mile by engaging themselves in things that would not amount to anything good just to put food on the table.

Listen to his song below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
3Music Awards; Patience Nyarko Leads With Six Nominations
Music: Sista Afia Ft Kelvynboy - Conner Conner (Official Video)
Daddy Lumba Preaches Unity Among Creative Industry Players
[Video]: My Accident Was Exaggerated By The Media – KK Fosu
TOP STORIES

Volta NDC Mad At Rawlings Over Violence Claims

1 hour ago

Court Strikes Out Martin Amidu

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line