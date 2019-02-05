"Poverty Almost Drove Me To Sell My Hit Song To Medikal"- Quamina MP

Fast-rising music artiste known in the industry as Quamina MP has revealed that he almost sold his hit song “Wiase Y3 D3” to Medikal out of hunger and desperation.

Reminiscing on how he had to struggle before getting his first major hit, Quamina MP stated in an interview on Atinka FM that his decision to sell his song at that time to Medikal was to enable him feed his family and himself.

“I’m going to say this because I have not said it anywhere before. I nearly sold the ‘Wiase Y3 D3’ song to Medikal because times were very hard at the time and I needed money”

He added that he got a friend who was close to Medikal and had a strong belief that he would get the song to Medikal on time to get money to survive but for some absurd reasons the song never got to Medikal.

“I needed money desperately so I sent the song through a friend who was very close to Medikal and we negotiated that if Medikal loved the song and agree to make a purchase, we would share the money but for whatever reason, the song never got to Medikal”

When asked why he targeted Medikal, he revealed that Medikal was releasing hit after hits at the time and believed he would value for his song. Poverty and hardship can force people to go the extra mile by engaging themselves in things that would not amount to anything good just to put food on the table.

Listen to his song below;

