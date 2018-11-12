modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
43 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Pastor Chris’ Daughter & Her Ghanaian Husband Step Out In Style

OdarteyGH
Pastor Chris’ Daughter & Her Ghanaian Husband Step Out In Style

Pastor Chris’ daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and her Ghanaian husband, Phillip Frimpong are looking gorgeous as they stepped out for a date.

Carissa is seen wearing an off-shoulder blouse paired with a short skirt which exposes her sexzy beautiful legs, the first daughter of Pastor Chris looks stylish as she cozies up to her suave-looking husband.

Phillip and Carissa tied the knot in a high profile wedding some few months ago. According to the pair, they never dated nor had sex before getting married.

Date night. I love my husband
WATCH: ODARTEYGH INTERVIEWS DANCEHALL MUSICIAN TSOOBI

More Video Headlines
📲 Social media influencers and those who pay them | Counting the Cost (Feature)
📲 Social media influencers and those who pay them | Counting the Cost (Feature)
Chief Imam Leads Muslim Prayers - News Desk on JoyNews (21-8-18)
Chief Imam Leads Muslim Prayers - News Desk on JoyNews (21-8-18)
Germany to return human remains from Namibian genocide of Herero and Nama people | DW English
Germany to return human remains from Namibian genocide of Herero and Nama people | DW English
Continental Free Trade Area - The Market Place on Joy News (22-5-18)
Continental Free Trade Area - The Market Place on Joy News (22-5-18)
Macron reshuffles government in effort to revive fortunes with new cabinet
Macron reshuffles government in effort to revive fortunes with new cabinet
🇸🇾 Displaced Syrians at risk of losing homes under new property law | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇾 Displaced Syrians at risk of losing homes under new property law | Al Jazeera English
Mother's Love - The Pulse on JoyNews (20-4-18)
Mother's Love - The Pulse on JoyNews (20-4-18)
World Cup 2018: police use tear gas after incident at Champs-Elysees
World Cup 2018: police use tear gas after incident at Champs-Elysees

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-12017 is approaching so start your dreams now not until the countdown kicks in.

By: Lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line