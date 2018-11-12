Pastor Chris’ Daughter & Her Ghanaian Husband Step Out In Style

Pastor Chris’ daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and her Ghanaian husband, Phillip Frimpong are looking gorgeous as they stepped out for a date.

Carissa is seen wearing an off-shoulder blouse paired with a short skirt which exposes her sexzy beautiful legs, the first daughter of Pastor Chris looks stylish as she cozies up to her suave-looking husband.

Phillip and Carissa tied the knot in a high profile wedding some few months ago. According to the pair, they never dated nor had sex before getting married.

Date night. I love my husband

WATCH: ODARTEYGH INTERVIEWS DANCEHALL MUSICIAN TSOOBI