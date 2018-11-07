I’m Struggling To Cater For My 5 Wives, 13 Children – Bukom Banku

Famous Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku has stated that times are hard and he is struggling to cater for his five wives and thirteen children.

He defended his decision to tie down five women claiming that he likes women and would most likely be involved with a couple of them as he is not gay.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Vibes In Five’, the controversial boxer revealed that despite all the fame, he has not been able to put up a house to accommodate his large family.

He added that though he has some building materials, he doesn’t have money to build a house of his own.

Speaking on the state of the Ghanaian economy, the boxer who touts himself as Africa’s Mayweather indicated that times are hard and Ghanaian leaders need to work towards making life better for the masses.