All set for Ghana Music Awards South Africa

Preparations towards the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa are far advanced as a delegation of Ghanaian celebrities and entertainment fans arrive in Johannesburg ahead of the event.

The Ghana Music Awards South Africa which is scheduled to take place on 3rd November, 2018 is expected to bring together all Ghanaians living in the Southern part of the continent and music lovers worldwide.

In an interview with the organizers of the event, they told Attractivemustapha.com that musicians from other countries especially South Africa will thrill the audience with amazing performances so fans should expect a captivating event.

Ghana Music Awards South Africa is set to come off at the Ebony Lounge in Pretoria and notable musicians currently in South Africa ahead of the event include Article Wan, Medikal , Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu, Late Ebony’s father, Maccacio, KK Fosu, Patapaa among others.

From the international side South African celebrated Musician and 2017 Black Entertainment Television Awards nominee Queen of Gqom Babes Wodumoalso, Tamara Dey have all been captured in a video highly urging fans to attend the event.

According to the organizers there will be lot of surprises from Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia and Zimbabwe .

“It is not just going to be a night to just promote Ghanaian music but also will give the platform to Ghanaian musicians to meet and associate with other top music makers from other countries“ the C.E.O of the awards Madam Nana Grace Fosu Seaworyeh said.

Ghana Music Awards South Africa is a major yearly music festival of the Ghanaian community based in South Africa.

The aim is to celebrate and award individuals and corporate excellence within the entertainment industry amongst the Ghanaian Community in South Africa.

