Photo of Medikal, Makafui Together Sparks Social Media Controversy

A new photo shared by rapper Medikal has fueled rumours that he could be dating actress Fella Makafui.

The rapper shared the photo following reports that his relationship with musician Deborah Vanessa (Sister Deborah) has ended.

Fella Makafui and Medikal

“My bestie de lie me but I still de listen ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”«ðŸ”«,” he captioned the photo in his post on Instagram.

He again shared another selfie taken by the actress while in an elevator at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel with friends. “Friends i chose to get stuck in an elevator with ðŸ”«,” Medikal said.

Neither the rapper nor the actress has come out to publicly admit that they are in a relationship although speculations about their affair are rife.

Both Medikal and Sister Derby have remained mute on rumours that they are no longer an item.

Medikal and Sister Deborah

Recently during an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Sammy Forson, Deborah Vanessa revealed that the age gap between and Medikal was initially an issue for her.

The two, who had been dating for about two years now, had been described as the country’s Bonnie and Clyde.

When their relationship became an item, many raised concerns over the age difference between them particularly because Sister Deborah, was almost a decade older.

Sister Deborah, who is 34, said the age difference “mattered me at the beginning when we started talking…[but]… he assured me that he wasn’t worried about it.”

Asked how their love journey began, Medikal, who is 26, recounted that they “actually met on Twitter.”

“He saw me clapping back at [replying] someone…he retweeted and said ‘herh you fool waaa’,” Sister Deborah said. “He slipped into my DM for work stuff.”

They, however, started taking things seriously when they “met at a radio station and we started talking.”

During that interview, Medikal and Sister Deborah said contrary to perceptions that their relationship won’t last, they “are taking it long term.”