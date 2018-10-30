TV Presenter reveals why Ghanaian Celebrities suffer depression

Ghanaian TV personality and model, Lakuor Adjartey know as Lark Gh believes the cause of recent series of depression stories from celebrities is due to fake lives.

In a post on her Instagram page, sighted by Agyapaonline.net the host of Celebrity Chit Chat on Lark TV said depression experienced by celebrities was the repercussion of their fake lives.

She encouraged celebrities to stay true to themselves and live a sustainable life.

She wrote: "Depression among artistes is becoming rampant. It is the repercussions of living a fake and unsustainable life, stay true to yourself.”

The entertainment industry has, in the past few days, been greeted with news of depression.