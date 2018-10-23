E.L Announces ‘’BVR’’ Mixtape; Shares Cover Art And Tracklist

V.O Nation record label head honcho, E.L is set to release the fifth in his flagship ''BAR'' projects. This year marks the 5th of E.L's ''BAR'' mixtape release and as such, the BAR V is creatively coined as ''BVR'' (Siren Season).

The multiple award-winning record producer and rapper, took to his various social media handles to also release the official cover artwork and tracklist. The front cover features a picture of a younger E.L with the tracklist (back) cover featuring his dad.

''BVR'' comes with 15 tracks featuring young talents like Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Recognize Ali, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star, Falz. E.L joined the production desk with Slimbo, Jaymera, Rogie Roy, Bodi, Nabeyin, Kid Mvgic and others.

Speaking to E.L on what fans should expect from ''BVR'' he said ''If you appreciate real authentic music, whether Rap, Trap, Hip-Hop, RnB, then you're basically going to appreciate the BVR. The BVR is not for mainstream artists. I'm usually the sole mainstream artist on the mixtape and it's a platform for upcoming artists who have worked hard during the year and deserve a spot''. ''When I was an upcoming artist, someone gave me a platform to showcase my skills and the BVR project is my way of doing the same thing for upcoming artists. I'd also want to thank everyone who's been holding it down since day one and all the Hip-Hop lovers, so get ready for a great experience'', he added.

Prior to the release of the full mixtape, E.L has has released two songs: 'Thinkin' and 'Interview'. The mixtape is expected to be launched with a concert, but the date is yet to be confirmed.