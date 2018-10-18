Patapaa song's are too noisy 'Gee Boy' backs Kuami Eugene

Kings Entertainment signee Kwesi Yeboah known in the showbiz as Gee Boy has taken a swipe at the CEO of patupa soldiers Patapaa.

It could be recalled that popular Afro-pop singer Kuami Eugene, had indicated in an interview that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker has a noisy class which deviates from what he does; hence he wouldn’t collaborate with the Swedru-based Superstar.

Kuami Eugene’s proclamation sparked a public uproar, as many of Patapaa’s fans and some entertainment pundits lashed Kuami Eugene for tagging Patapaa’s songs as noisy.

However, one of the baddest known singer (Gee Boy) has added his voice to the comments labelled against Patapaa.

According to the "twibode" hitmaker in an interview with Joe Bullet on Space Ecstasy on Space from Sunyani, he stated that Patapaa cannot be described as a musician but a comedian.

Patapaa is known for only 'Jama music', Gee Boy who is about touring Accra for his upcoming works also added, being a musician is a blessing from God but the kind of music patapaa produce are too noisy and such songs can't win him any better award.

"The truth is bitter, but candidly, Patapaa and his management team need to sit up because there is a difference between comedy and producing songs," he said.

He later applauds Shatta Wale for being a real soldier fighting hard to put Ghana music industry to strive on higher heights which needs support from other musicians.

"Much Respect to Shatta Wale, the man who is fighting harder to put Ghanaian Music to the international level which every musician must support his movement" he applauds.