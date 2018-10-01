Photo Davido Meets Prime Minister Of Sao Tome

Davido was in Sao Tome over the weekend for his concert and he was received by the Prime minister of the country, Patrice Ã‰mery Trovoad.

The prime minister welcomed the music star and his entourage to his country just before his shutdown concert. Obviously, Davido isn't your regular singer who visits a country for a tour without the authorities of that nation acknowledging his presence.

It comes with being a superstar. Thumbs up Davido as you continue to carry our flags high outside the shores of the country.

Davido meeting the Prime minister of Sao Tome, Patrice Emery (Linda Ikeji)

However, Davido isn't the only Nigerian celebrity who has met with leaders of other nations during their tours and concert. Recall that earlier in the year, Peter Okoye was in Malta for his concert and met with the president of that nation.

Davido (Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

Peter Okoye spotted with President of Malta [Photos]

Peter Okoye (Instagram/PeterPsquare)

Back in June 2018, Peter Okoye was in Malta for his concert and he met with the president of the country at her office. The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where he shared photos from his visit to President.

"Before kicking off the #AllEyesOnPEuropeTour We paid a courtesy visit to her excellency Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca PRESIDENT OF MALTA Thank you for receiving us Your Excellency Tour is already a success!!! Cc @dj_ike @donflexx," he captioned the photos. Omotola Jalade-Ekiende in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde finally gets her AMVCA (Instagram/Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde)

In May 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende was among the celebrities invited to witness the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone , Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs. Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

The leading African actress who is one of Times 100 most influential people in the world was lauded for her past works with both the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President's dream to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.