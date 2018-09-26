Bukom Banku To Lead OMY TV Accra Float 

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - Braimah Kamoko, also known as "Bukom Banku" a popular Cruiserweight boxer, would lead the management and staff of OMY TV, to embark on a massive float through some principal streets of Accra, on Friday, September 28.

Kamoko, would be the lead advocate for the new sports and entertainment television station, that would hit the airwaves on Monday, October 1.

The float, which is part of activities that, would herald the opening of the new television station, located in Tabora, a suburb of Accra, is to create awareness about the station.

It is also to send the station to prospective viewers, as the station prepares to venture into the competitive television market.

Kamoko, after the signing ceremony in Accra, on Monday, said he was delighted to be part of the OMY TV family.

"I have been looking for an oportunity to popularise my God given talents in commedy and i am happy OMY TV would now give me the chace to exhibit that.

"I want to show the entire nation my true potential. Ghanaians would see the best in me when OMY TV start operations next month," Kamoko noted.

Madam Joyce Aku Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of OMY TV, expressed appreciation to the popular boxer, who until recently was undefeated for accepting to join the OMY family.

She said OMY TV is coming on the market to introduce a new television experience to Ghanaians and the international world.

The float would commence at Race Course in the morning, to Lapaz, Achimota, Accra Mall, Airport, Accra Central, High Street, Circle, Kaneshie, Darkuman, Nyamekye and converge at the premises of OMY TV.

OMY TV, is expected to thrill viewers with fond memories of old football matches of the Black Stars and other national teams, some exciting World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations matches, which would give viewers historical nostalgia.

In addition to football, viewers will be thrilled with some old boxing bouts and athletics championships.

OMY TV: Feel the difference!