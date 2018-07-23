Big Brother Nigeria Ladies SLAY on GLAM AFRICA Magazine FashionCover

What do you get when you have some of the hottest female Big Brother Nigeria 2018 housemates on one magazine cover? Total Slayage!

Alex, Anto, Ifu Ennada, Khloe, Nina, and Ahneeka are GLAM AFRICA Magazine's cover stars for the publication's fashion segment.

It has been three months since the ladies left the Big Brother house, and in exclusive interviews with the magazine, they all give never-before-heard insights into their time in the Big Brother house, and

how life has been post-BBN.

These and more gorgeous images from their shoot can be found in the magazine's Africa Rising issue, which features Davido on the main cover, and also features some other amazing African

stars doing the continent proud.

GLAM AFRICA Magazine is available at stores across the country, including, Shoprite, Oriki Spa, Sari Signature, Quintessence, and more, as well as on demand (print or digital copies) at http://www.glamafrica.com/magazine offering bank transfer and cash on delivery payment options.

See exclusive video of the ladies behind the scenes of the Glam Africa shoot below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kwbWvVpeWQ

See photos here:

