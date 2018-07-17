Sidiku Buari, Others Honoured @ 60 Years On Film Summit 2018

Sidiku Buari

The Film Directors Guild of Ghana has honoured Alhaji Sidiku Buari, former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), for his contribution to the development of the movie and music industries in Ghana.

This was at the second edition of the '60 Years On Film Summit 2018' held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event attracted a number of personalities from the creative arts industry, politicians, among others.

It also honoured a number of personalities in the creative industry like Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Adjetey Annan, Irene Opare, Martha Ankomah and host of others who have contributed to the development of the creative industry in Ghana.

According to the organisers of the film summit, the award scheme was instituted to honour legends of the Ghana film industry for their contributions towards the sustainability of the industry from 2000 to 2010.

In an interview with NEWS-ONE after receiving his award, Alhaji Buari disclosed that his first video production- 'Ayalolo'– was the only video that was shown commercially in all cinemas across the country.

He later produced more videos such as 'Ogboo' 1- 4, 'Man-Woman', 'Mr TT', 'Meba', 'Three Paddies' and 'Who Is To Blame'.

He established the Sid Theatre to show his films and those of others. He also established the Sid Music Studios to produce his music and those of other singers.

He disclosed that due to the success he achieved in the film industry, Germany sponsored him and Bill Marshall (a director of NAFTI) to some African countries to host workshops and seminars for film producers in those countries.

The 1940s born filmmaker, musician, sportsman and businessman said he has won over 62 awards in sports, music and film. In addition to film production, Sidiku Buari released his first album titled 'Karam Bani' in 1975.

His manager struck a deal with the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) and the company bought the rights to market the album. He toured several states in America to promote his works. He has since released over 15 albums, including 'Buari', 'Zama Lafia', 'Kuka Maraya', 'Nyanyo Kpakpa', 'Ayalolo' and 'Africa Responds To The World'.

In 1984, he returned to Ghana from the States to establish the famous Funky Town Night Club and around the same time, he organised a big concert to raise GH¢250,000 for charity.

Sidiku Buari also formed a dance band called the SB Express Band that metamorphosed into the Buari Ensemble that discovered talents such as K. K. Kabobo and the master keyboardist Kofi Adu. He could also be credited with the re-emergence of live band music in many African countries.

By Maame Anima Akowuah