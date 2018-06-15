U.S. Top Gospel Singer Juanita Bynum To Rock At “Tehilla Experience 2018”

Ohemaa Mercy's annual worship programme, Tehilla Experience, will feature an international gospel musician this year.

The 5th edition of the programme will have American gospel singer and author, Juanita Bynum who is expected to bless the worshipers with her soul-searching music.

Other artistes on the bill are Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng, Akesse Brempong, Elder Mireku, Ceccy Twum, Oware Junior, Moses OK, among others.

Tehilla Experience will be held on August 12, 2018 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple, Spintex.

Isaac Ampofo-Twum, husband and manager of Ohemaa Mercy, at a press launch on Thursday said Juanita Bynum is one person Ohemaa Mercy admires in the gospel fraternity and that having her on her Tehilla Experience is fulfilling.

“One of Ohemaa's dreams ever since we started Tehilla Experience is to have her mentor, one she calls a mother, one she looks out to in ministry, grace one of the events. We have done this over the years looking for the opportunity to have the woman of God to be a blessing to us and the entire nation. Thank God, this year, by the help of our brother, Sonnie Badu, we reached out to Dr. Juanita Bynum. She is our guest for Tehilla Experience 2018,” he said.

Isaac Twum-Ampofo

Juanita Bynum’s powerful gospel ministry in word and song has encouraged and transformed millions of hearts worldwide, as has many of her books.

She hosts television programs and often shares her insights in women’s ministries.

In addition, she has authored bestselling titles such as No More Sheets, Matters of the Heart, The Threshing Floor, and A Heart for Jesus.

This year's programme themed 'His Name is Jesus' has over the years been a platform to worship God through music.

Ohemaa Mercy

According to the organisers, entry is free.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana