Music: Snow Ft. Mayorkun & Yonda – Iwotago (Remix)

DMW / 30BG and 007Sounds come together for the Remix of IWOTAGO .

The song IWOTAGO means “Do you understand?” was officially released by Ariyo Ademola, popularly known as SNOW, and gave people a deserving moment while listening.

Now back with the remix Featuring MAYORKUN and YONDA of DMW, it’s a smoking hit that everyone will like to listen to over and over again.

Let’s appreciate the real talent by downloading and listening to good music by Snowofficial007 and I bet you will have reason to listen on and on.

DOWNLOAD Snow ft. Mayorkun & Yonda – Iwotago (Remix)

DIRECT DL: https://cloudup.com/files/iHdHvDKWRv8/download

STREAM: https://cloudup.com/cy8h-gf1lIr