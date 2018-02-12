I Will Burn Churches Of Fake Pastors In December – Shatta Wale Threatens

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has warned that he would burn down churches belonging to some men of God after December 2018 if he is still alive.

The warning follows an alleged prophecy by a Kumasi-based prophet who predicted the death of the dancehall king.

Adomonline.com mentioned one Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry as the one who made the claims that the musician will die in July 2018 if he does not repent.

But in a video he posted on Facebook, Shatta stated that if he is alive by December, he will march with his Shatta Movement members to burn down the churches of such men of God.

He is, thus, putting it on record for Ghanaians to be his witness.

The dancehall artiste pointed out that the only person who will stop him from taking such an action is the president.

The prophecy which is directed at Shatta Wale comes just days after dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns died in a car accident.

Early reports suggested that other prophets predicted Ebony’s death and her management did their best to avert it but couldn't.

Shatta Wale cited that he knows God and is sure he won't fall for any spiritual machination by some of these men of God.