Blakk Rasta LIVE In Concert At The West Hills Mall Feb. 3rd 2018

To Jah be the glory!! Blakk Rasta brings to you a thank you concert dubbed “Kuchoco in the ghetto” happening at Kasoa at the West Hills Mall, on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

This show is to be held on the 3rd February 2018. This entails many more for the fans of the reggae artist, CDs of albums, autographs, photos and much more amongst others.

Come in your numbers and let’s show the world, “Kuchoko” is a planet among others as we’ve got the biggest fan base. As the adage goes, the sky is able to accommodate all birds who wish to fly. Buddies come in your numbers to support a talent. Don’t be a duller!!

After taking the Reggae Headquarters to Zylofon FM 102.1 Living Stereo, it is a show no one can afford to miss.

The Taxi Driver show has already drawn tens of thousands of listeners with the people asking for more through interactive tweets, emails, and WhatsApps.

From all indications, it appears the long wait for his comeback has lived up to the expectations.

Blakk Rasta has promoted reggae music at different levels with pure Ghanaian reggae music fused with insightful poetry and historical stories.

At any least opportunity, whether international or any space Blakk Rasta spews consciousness to the youth.

It is no surprise at all that the Blakk Rasta Fan Club keeps growing bigger and larger every passing day.

The #KuchokoRevolution has taken a different turn altogether and the city of Accra and beyond is locked down to the dial as soon as the Blakk Rasta touches the microphone on radio.