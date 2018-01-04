Fancy dress festival lights up Winneba as masqueraders thrill guests (Pictures+Video)

This year's edition of the annual fancy dress and masquerading festival of the people of Winneba happened live at the Winneba Advanced Park, on 1st January 2018.

The Fancy Dress Festival which is the biggest Masquerading Festival in Ghana, locally known as kaakamotobi saw various masquerading groups displaying their colorful dresses and thrilling dancing moves amidst brass band music.

The festival which is coordinated by the Winneba Masquerade Federation sparkled the entire Winneba township with guests and tourists from Ghana and across the world.

Some indigenes of Winneba revealed to 2017 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, Ghanacreativearts.com that the festival is always held around the Yuletide season to the first day of the New Year to commemorate the relationship between the colonial masters who settled in Winneba and also promote the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous Winneba people to boost tourism in the Country.

The Fancy dress festival derives passion from the people of Winneba and has become a component of their cultural practices for over five decades.

Participants of the masquerading festival use masks to disguise their identity during festive ceremonies, evening parties and other notable events by wearing fanciful, expensive, historical and elegant costumes.

The five groups that were honoured at this year’s event include Noble’s No. 5, Egyaa No. 2, Tumus No. 3, Red Cross No. 4 and Royals No. 5.

This year's event was held under the theme "Narrating 60 years of Winneba Fancy Dress Festival Competition: Successes, Challenges and Prospects.