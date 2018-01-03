Shatta Wale Responds To Reports That He Had Sacked Shatta Michy For Cheating

Yesterday, reports that Shatta Wale had sacked his long time girlfriend and baby mama, Shatta Michy went viral on social media.

According to the reports, the self-acclaimed dancehall king of Ghana had sacked Michy after a misunderstanding when she was caught cheating.

Shatta Wale was said to have caught his baby mama Michy on ‘top’ of another man and out of anger, threw her out of the house.

Shortly after the news broke, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah took to his facebook page to break his silence on the speculations that he had thrown Michy out of his house.

However, Shatta Wale has refuted that allegation, labeling it as false.

He wrote: “Bloggers 2018 change ur life and come lets work together ...Your lies deh mek ade get money too much ...Aaaabbba.”

The ‘Taking Over’ hit maker was thus advising Ghanaian bloggers to refrain from publishing false and fake news about his private life.

This is not the first time such a report has been heard from the couple’s camp.

There were similar reports last year that the two had broken up after an alleged unfaithfulness on Shatta Michy’s part.

But the ‘Forgetti’ hit maker has rubbished all such allegations and affirmed his undying love for his long time girlfriend on many occasions.