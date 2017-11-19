Sean Dennis - Money Crush (Prod By Disally)

Here comes a brand new single from TBM's recording act Sean Dennis Aka SD the Sikedi crooner.

After dropping the smash hit Sikedi ( come close ), He is back with a new banging tune off his forth coming Mixtape / EP.

He titled this one #MoneyCrush which is produced by fast rising music producer Disally.

This is definitely something for the club, dancers and music lovers. Listen and find out why they call him the Prince of Afro Hip Hop.

