Hajia4Real Talks About Her Brand And Businesses
Ghanaian socialite and businesswoman, Hajia4Real, is a household name when it comes to fashion and setting trends. She has over the years dazzled the fashion world with her amazing fashion sense and exhibited exclusively exotic pieces for public appearances.
Born Mona Faiz Montrag, she seems to be in her own world and has risen to the occasion at any time. Possessing an extraordinary beauty, she has an enviable popularity around the African continent and beyond with nearly a million-people following on her official social media platforms, Instagram (hajia4reall) and Snapchat (hajiia4reall).
Three years ago, whiles planning life after her studies at the Arts Institute of New York, Mona decided to start an agency to provide party services. This idea led to the formation of LVC Entertainment, an event and talent management firm with operations across the United States. As the CEO of LVC Entertainment, Mona personally got involved in the operations of the company.
Early last year, LVC Entertainment commenced operations in Ghana and organized a major event in December 2016 to wrap up activities for the year. Dubbed as Global Wave, the party held at Soho Bar in Accra and has been described as the official end of year jam. Attendance included a galaxy of stars including Sarkodie, Jupiter, Efya, Pope Skinny and Moesha Boduong with performances by Shatta Wale and Nigerian musician Burna Boy.
Wither the aim to satisfy her entrepreneurial desires, Mona earlier this year announced her dropped hints of her second business. On Saturday 8th July 2018, she launched her cosmetics line, 4Reall Beauty Cosmetics, at the Marvels Minigolf Avenue, close to Abelenkpe Traffic Light, in Accra. Recording a massive audience and great production by LVC Entertainment, the event witnessed a great performance by Ghanaian songbird, Efya.
On a relaxed Sunday afternoon, I drove to the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel for an agreed interview with Hajia4Real. She had completed a photoshoot with a UK based online magazine dedicated to projecting young African business owners. After exchanging pleasantries, the interview commenced.
“At the moment, it is all about my business for me. As you might be aware, I have two major businesses with operates in Ghana as well as the United States of America with our headquarters in New York. When it comes to the priority, it is certainly the new baby, my cosmetic line, 4real Beauty. That is what is important to me now”, she said.
According to Mona, the brand is doing very well and she has been overwhelmed by the response and interest from the public. “The business has been amazing and sometimes surprised at the interest people have in the business. We have received orders from Togo and Nigeria and as we speak, my team is discussing with key distributors in Togo and Nigeria the possibility of partnerships to make sure the products enter those markets. I am very optimistic of the prospects in those countries and we are not going to relent in our effort to ensure we achieve that”.
Elaborating on the cosmetic line, Mona said “there is the need to grow the 4real Beauty range which include lipsticks, nail extensions and eyelashes. We have had activations in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale and it was mind-blowing the turnout at these places. We took time to engage key stakeholders in the business as well as part of our sensitization and media advocacy plan for the products. Going forward, we will be doing a lot more of that and also going into the other regions to promote the brand”.
She added that “what we provide is quality and affordability. We are aware of the financial constraints and also the quest for people to look good at the same time. I am someone who doesn’t compromise on quality and for that reason, I am committed to providing consumers with quality products at affordable prices. I believe in the bigger picture and growing the business over time with the costumers so I am not looking at overpricing the products to make more profit”.
Mona mentioned her family as her motivation for striving to grab the gold in life and never give up her desire to reach the top in the business world. “My family has been very supportive at all times and they push me to do a lot more. My daughter, Nalia is a year old now and I do all this for her and the special people in my life including my man. I can’t imagine achieving all these without them”.
Although the birth of her first child might have given her a deeper understanding of life and deepened her love for children, the mother of one has no plans on having more children anytime soon. This will afford her to build her businesses and further her education.
General News