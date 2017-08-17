TOP STORIES
Afro Roots Vibrations With ROCKY DAWUNI At Levitt Pavilion Pasadena!
Ghanaian music star, Rocky Dawuni , recently played a string of US & Canada Summer dates which started in mid July at Detroit's "Concert of Colors" which was a beautiful slice of diversity in these troubled times.
Rocky was also seen at the brand new Levitt Pavilion Denver in Colorado and continued on to Dartmouth, New Hampshire for their "Summer Concert Series" at the beautiful Hopkins Center for the Arts.
From there, he and the band performed at the super hip Arts Riot is Burlington, Vermont before proceeding to headline the esteemed Festival des Traditions Du Monde Sherbrooke in Canada - all to amazing response!! During his tour he also did community outreach work speaking to a group of young Japanese students at Dartmouth College about social responsibility and global citizenship as well as visited the Clemmons Family Farm in Vermont which is one of the largest African American owned farms in the US who are opening their doors to cultural programing, music and more.
The tour includes public and private dates and will culminate at the Levitt Pavilion Pasadena on Saturday, August 26 with FULL band including DJ Drez, Ronnie McQueen, Ed Dixon, Ijeoma Njaka, Felicia Onyi Richards, Kara Mack, Kahlil Cummings, Randal Fisher, Michael McTaggart, Fabio Santana & more surprises. Please JOIN US for a night of Afro Roots Vibrations and Rocky Dawuni's ONLY LOS ANGELES SUMMER PERFORMANCE!
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Levitt Pavilion Pasadena
(Bandshell is located in Memorial Park in Old Pasadena)
85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103
8pm | FREE | All Ages | Picnics encouraged
http://www.levittpavilionpasadena.org/
Rocky is currently working on his highly anticipated 7th album which will be the follow up to his GRAMMY nominated "Branches of the Same Tree." (Cumbancha) The new album is slated for release in 2018 and features incredible growth in his signature "Afro Roots" sound as well as very special collaborations with guest artists.
Rocky spent the first part of the year touring East Africa putting in amazing performances at some of the continent's most celebrated festivals including Sauti za Busara in Zanzibar, HIFA in Zimbabwe and Soysambu Festival in Kenya. In between touring and recording, Rocky has also been focusing on his activism work. In June of this year, he joined the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau alongside musician / activist / surfer Jack Johnson in Toronto for World Environmental Day in association with the Government of Canada and UN Environment. Later that month, Rocky was featured on two panels as a speaker at the prestigious Cannes International Festival of Creativity 2017 in France in association with the UN Foundation, the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and McCann WorldGroup.
GRAMMY nominated musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni , straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create his appealing Afro Roots sound that unites generations and cultures. A galvanizing performer, Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Jack Johnson, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others. Named one of Africa's Top global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and The Hollywood Bowl. Influenced by the soulful beats of Fela Kuti and the positive messages of Bob Marley - Rocky Dawuni's infectious, sing-along sixth album, Branches of the Same Tree, (Cumbancha) was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Best Reggae Album” (2015) featuring the Afro Dancehall mashup "African Thriller” and its striking accompanying video. "Branches” continues to bring him an even wider international audience with the recent release of his “Shine A Light” video which is a welcome bit of joy in these troubled times. Reflecting his maturity as an artist, the album highlights Dawuni's ability to communicate a universal, uplifting message that crosses borders and reaches out to the hearts of millions.
Levitt Pavilion Pasadena sits in historic Memorial Park in Pasadena, Originally known as Library Park for Pasadena’s first library, a stone Romanesque building constructed on-site in 1890, this five-acre park was one of the earliest established in the city. Created in 1902 along with the nearby Central Park, the triangular green space is bordered to the east by a railroad completed in 1887 and on the west by Raymond Avenue. The library, damaged by an earthquake in 1933, was dismantled in 1954, though the entrance arch was preserved and still stands at the northwest corner of the park. In 1983 Memorial Park was listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Civic Center Historic District. The bandshell, now known as the Levitt Pavilion Pasadena, was built in 1930, and renovated in 2002 with a grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
The Friends of Levitt Pavilion Pasadena, a a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was formed in 2003 to present 50 summer concerts annually. Admission is always FREE, making live music and the arts accessible to all. The concerts feature a diverse lineup of artists from acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers.
Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, bringing people from all walks of life together to share an evening of great music. As music fills the park, so do families, friends, and neighbors from the surrounding area, creating community through music. Since 2003, over 1,000,000 people have gathered on the lawn at the Levitt Pavilion Pasadena to picnic on the grassy lawn and enjoy music under the stars.
