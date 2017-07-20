TOP STORIES
I wasn’t invited to Stonebwoy’s wedding – Shatta Wale
Dance hall act Shatta Wale has disclosed why he was not present at his colleague artiste Stonebwoy's wedding few weeks ago.
People had said that Shatta Wale's did attend the wedding because of the seemingly rift between the two of them but speaking Abeiku Santana on Okay FM's 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo' Shatta Wale who is currently touring America said Stonebwoy didn't invite him to the wedding.
“He didn't invite me! If he invited me, I would have attended. On that day, I took my Range Rover to the washing base with some Camaro and my Benz. I would have gone with a whole convoy and I have a special suit, I wanted to wear to the wedding but he didn't invite me”, Shatta said.
“It is not nice at all. You know we are one people,” he added.
Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong got married on Friday, 16th June, 2017 in Tema will the traditional marriage ceremony and followed it up with White Wedding at the Unique Floral Events Centre, Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
–
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
