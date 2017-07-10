TOP STORIES
Atinka FM's Candy Man Chalks 20-Years In Radio
Atinka FM’s celebrated DJ, Alexander Kwaku Amoah popularly known as ‘DJ Candyman’ has celebrated twenty years in Radio Disc Jockey(DJ).
The lover of music who started his Radio DJ life in the year 1997, was introduced into radio Disc Jockey by a friend, said his journey into the radio disc jockeying was not all that glossy as one would perceive it to be.
“I had my ups and downs in the business when I started and there were times where I ended up in trouble because I was insisting that the right thing was done but I almost lost my job and thanks to God this is how far I’ve come,” he said.
According to him, he started his career as a normal DJ but was later introduced to radio ‘DJing’ by a friend.
“I was introduced into the radio business by a friend, Kwame Adjeitia (AK47) currently at Peace FM when I was in Kumasi when he realized my exclusiveness in music selection and the love I had for my job” he said.
He mentioned having worked with Radio Lynk Kumasi Poly campus, Shalom Radio Brekum, Fox FM Kumasi, Hello FM Kumasi, Rainbow Radio Accra before settling in Atinka FM currently and for every second, he never had any time of regret in discharging his duties, though he had to go back to his freelance ‘DJing’
“I had to return to Kumasi after working with Shalom Radio for only four months because of some personal issues I had at that time”
DJ Candyman who has trained the likes of DJ Chifaro, DJ Warren, DJ Allan Cash and a host of others, encouraged young and upcoming DJs to stay focus and believe in what they do.
He has tagged “Position is not Possession” as his favourite quote and that is what inspires him as a humble personality, admonishing all Ghanaians to embrace his favorite words.
"I will do this job until my last breath. This is what I love and this is what makes me happy and grooving my listeners into the mood is what something I can’t trade for anything,” he said.
