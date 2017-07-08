TOP STORIES
Ghana must not only be seen as a collection of tribes but also as a nation.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Music: Mr. Wise - "I'm A winner"
Mr. Wise who is wildly regarded as a praise maestro brightens out with his second single title: "I'm a winner".
The song lyrics and the tune of this song will make you effortlessly be fill with joy and doubtless discover your purpose in life with testimony of a change life.
This is sure to be a song that will step up your mind from mediocrity to greatness and also encourage you to never give up in life.
The song fuses alternative sound, contemporary gospel to create a bold sound that will appeal to a wide range of audience.
The song is produced by Dazzo.
DOWNLOAD MP3 HERE https://goo.gl/9mpz36
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Music News