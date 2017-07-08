modernghana logo

Music: Mr. Wise - "I'm A winner"
Music: Mr. Wise - "I'm A winner"

21 minutes ago

Mr. Wise who is wildly regarded as a praise maestro brightens out with his second single title: "I'm a winner".

The song lyrics and the tune of this song will make you effortlessly be fill with joy and doubtless discover your purpose in life with testimony of a change life.

This is sure to be a song that will step up your mind from mediocrity to greatness and also encourage you to never give up in life.

The song fuses alternative sound, contemporary gospel to create a bold sound that will appeal to a wide range of audience.

The song is produced by Dazzo.
DOWNLOAD MP3 HERE https://goo.gl/9mpz36

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

