Dunsin Signs new record deal with Splash Music

Razzonline.com
1 hour ago | Exclusive News

Razzonline.com is reliably informed that Splash Music a Ghanaian music management firm has signed one of the most dedicated hiplife groups of our time Dunsin .

The Ghanaian celebrated musical trio, made up of Ernest Obeng aka Omega, Ernest Wiafe-Koranteng aka Sweet lips and Kenneh Larweh aka Kele Yaayi happens to be the first signings of the record label.

The details of the contract is not yet known but Razzonline.com's inside sources reveals that Splash music has already commenced investing immensely into the careers of Dunsin with the release of the visuals of their current hit single 'Mary'.

Dunsin who shot to fame after releasing ‘Oyadieyie’ is well noted for hits like,”Fefeefe” Falaa and ‘Kwansemaa” are poised to drop more hits songs under Splash Music.


Source:Razzonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

