TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo’s 100 days performance satisfactory – IMANI
3 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
WOMEN ARE RULING THE WORLD NOWADAYS!!Who disagrees with me?By: akoaso, hh .german
M.anifest Is An Intelligent Rapper – Flowking Stone
Flowking Stone has described 'god MC' rapper, M.anifest, as an intelligent rapper with a good track record.
In an interview with citifmonline.com, when Flowking Stone was asked how he felt when he lost to M.anifest in the best rapper category of the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he said even though he deserved the award, he believes the winner deserved it too.
“M.anifest is also very good and intelligent rapper. As much as I believe I deserve it, he also winning it is cool by me,” he told Citi Showbiz.
The artiste, who for the first time has won a VGMA as a solo artiste, also denied rumours that he had organised a party to celebrate his win of the hiplife song award.
“Well, it was actually a Banky W party I was invited to and he showed me love by congratulating me for winning the award,” he explained.
Flowking Stone was nominated in the best rapper of the year category together with Sarkodie, M.anifest, Yaa Pono, Okyeame Kwame, Medikal and E.L.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]