General News | 6 January 2017 16:44 CET

Sika Osei And Kalybos Named As Brand Ambassadors Of Ghandour Cosmetic Product

By Odartey GH Business

TV Host Sika Osei and Comedian Kalybos has been named as the Brand Ambassadors of Cosmetic Giant Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd.

The two are now the face of Habiba Shea Butter, a skin care product that leads to healthy, smooth and beautiful hair and skin according to its producers.

Sources close to us revealed that discussions for the role started when Sika Osei was in town to cover the launch of Scent of Africa, a product by the Cosmetic giant late last year.

On the other hand Kalybos was also contacted during the shoot of hit comic movie Amakye and dede.

