Ghana’s Ping Pong Duo Out Of Tokyo 2020

Ghana’s Table Tennis stars at the Olympic Qualification series in Tunisia are out of the competition after they won one round and lost the other.

Top seed, Derek Abrefa lost to Dodji Funny from Togo, while the 2020 Chairman’s cup winner and SWAG nominee, Emmanuel Commey also lost to Ibrahim Diaw of Senegal.

In all 14 African countries are taking part in the qualification competition in Tunisia.

Commey and Abrefa who spoke with Yours Truly said it was a very tough competition as every player gave his or her best performance.

They are very hopeful of a better future and expressed gratitude to the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association president, Mawuko Afadzinu and their sponsors.

Nigeria’s top seed, Aruna Quadri has been tipped to win the competition.