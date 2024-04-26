Otto Addo was not ready to coach Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has voiced his skepticism regarding Otto Addo's appointment as head coach of the Black Stars, suggesting that Addo was pressured into taking the role and is not adequately prepared for it.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) reinstalled Otto Addo as the head coach of the senior national team in March 2024, following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Reports suggest that Addo was not initially among the shortlisted coaches for the position but was later considered by the GFA, who favoured him over other applicants.

Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, Mohammed Polo criticized the GFA's decision to reappoint the 48-year-old as Ghana's coach.

“Otto was not even ready. He was forced to take up the job. Those who are ready, give it to them,” Polo, who is a 1978 AFCON winner said.

“The guy came here and he told you point blank he has a job, and you said, 'Please, come and do the job,' as if we can’t do without him. What is this?

“He came, fine, and qualified us for the World Cup [in Qatar] with only two matches,” he added.