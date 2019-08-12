John Boye Miss Metz Opening Match As They Draw 1-1 With Strasbourg

Ghana international, John Boye was an unused substitute for Metz on Sunday as they drew 1-1 with RC Strasbourg Alsace in the opening weekend of the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars defender joined his teammates for pre-season not long ago after representing his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which was held in Egypt last month.

Following his late return to training, he was overlooked over the weekend as the newly promoted Ligue 1 side traveled to Stade de la Meinau to play Racing Strasbourg.

Despite missing John Boye’s experience at the back, Metz managed to draw one-all at the end of an entertaining 90 minutes to ensure they returned to Lorraine with a point.

Boye, 32, is expected to be handed a starting role for his side when they host AS Monaco at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday, August 17, 2019. That crucial match will kick off at 18:00GMT.