WAFU Zone B Championship: Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama to officiate Ghana vs Cote D'Ivoire opener

Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama has been appointed to oversee the inaugural match of the 2024 WAFU 'B' U17 Boys Tournament between Ghana’s Black Starlets and Ivory Coast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra will be the venue for the tournament, which will run from May 15 to May 28, 2024.

In Group A, Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, and Benin will compete, while Group B will feature Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The opening game is set to commence at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Assisting Gnama on the sidelines will be compatriots Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou and Soma Issouf from Burkina Faso.

Awa Alphonsine Ornella Ilboudo will serve as the fourth official for the opening match, with Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban acting as match commissioner.

Other officials for the opening match are: