ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU Zone B Championship: Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama to officiate Ghana vs Cote D'Ivoire opener

Football News WAFU Zone B Championship: Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama to officiate Ghana vs Cote D'Ivoire opener
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama has been appointed to oversee the inaugural match of the 2024 WAFU 'B' U17 Boys Tournament between Ghana’s Black Starlets and Ivory Coast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra will be the venue for the tournament, which will run from May 15 to May 28, 2024.

In Group A, Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, and Benin will compete, while Group B will feature Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The opening game is set to commence at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Assisting Gnama on the sidelines will be compatriots Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou and Soma Issouf from Burkina Faso.

Awa Alphonsine Ornella Ilboudo will serve as the fourth official for the opening match, with Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban acting as match commissioner.

Other officials for the opening match are:

  • Issaka Boubacar - Referee Assessor (Niger)
  • Boureima Boubacar - General Coordinator (Niger)
  • Joseph Kwame Mintah - Technical Study Group (Ghana)
  • Sannie Ibrahim Daara - Media Officer (Ghana)
  • David Kofi Prince Pambo - Medical Officer (Ghana)
  • Serge Innocent BAILLY - CAF Competitions (Côte d'Ivoire)

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Campaigning for 'incompetent' Mahama an insult to Ghanaians —Former NPP Chairman cautions 2024 elections: Campaigning for 'incompetent' Mahama an insult to Ghanaians — Fo...

3 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia promises release of monies owed nursing trainees

3 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll not tolerate NPP's intimidation, 'killing' tactics —Mustapha Gbande 2024 elections: We'll not tolerate NPP's intimidation, 'killing' tactics — Musta...

4 hours ago

Dr Bawumia ECG workers rubbish Bawumia's 'ransomware attack' claim

4 hours ago

Mahama created unemployment when he was president; we have created jobs for Ghanaians – Bawumia Mahama created unemployment when he was president; we have created jobs for Ghan...

4 hours ago

Help my tenure to be a memorable one — Finance Minister tells GRA staff at Aflao "Help my tenure to be a memorable one" — Finance Minister tells GRA staff at Afl...

4 hours ago

Bawumia has selected running mate already – Sammi Awuku reveals Bawumia has selected running mate already – Sammi Awuku reveals

4 hours ago

Dismiss Addai-Mensah as KATH CEO – Group petition Akufo-Addo Dismiss Addai-Mensah as KATH CEO – Group petition Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

VRA Senior staff association kick against privatisation calls VRA Senior staff association kick against privatisation calls

5 hours ago

Prices of goods to increase as traders cant restock, repay bank loans due to cedi free fall Prices of goods to increase as traders can’t restock, repay bank loans due to ce...

Just in....
body-container-line