Departing Mbappé heads Paris Saint-Germain sweep at players' union annual awards

Two days after turning out for his final home match in Paris Saint-Germain colours, Kylian Mbappé featured among 14 players from the club's men's and women's teams to pick up prizes at the players' union annual awards ceremony.

Mbappé, who on Friday announced he would be leaving PSG at the end of the season, was voted by his peers in the Union National des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP) as Ligue 1 player of the year for the fifth time.

Since making his breakthrough at Monaco in the 2016/2017 season, Mbappé has been singled out as the best young player or – as in the case in 2019 – the best young player and the best player in Ligue 1.

Five years on from that unprecedented double award, Mbappé's PSG teammate, Warren Zaïre-Emery, was voted the best young player and Gigi Donnarumma was hailed as the best goalkeeper during the UNFP's star-studded ceremony at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris.

Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Vitinha joined the troika in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

After receiving his trophy from the French triple Olympic champion Marie-José Perec, Mbappé told the audience: "Ligue 1 will always have an important place in my life and in my career since that's where I've played since becoming a professional.

"I've always tried to be a worthy participator in the division and to try my best. I'll leave with my head held high. I've always done my best."

Mbappé, who was on the verge of signing for Real Madrid in 2022, is expected to sign for the Spanish giants. An announcement is expected after the Champions League final on 1 June.

Victory

In spite of leading PSG to a record 12th Ligue 1 crown, boss Luis Enrique lost out to Brest's Eric Roy in the coach of the year category.

Roy, 56, has taken the unheralded club from battling relegation into the top four and a berth in one of the top European competitions next season.

"It's an award for everyone who has worked to take us where we are," said Roy. "It's for a group of players who have shown lots of desire and commitment throughout the season and it's a lot of pride for me at being able to coach them."

Roy's player Kamory Doumbia won the Just Fontaine award for the best goal of the season.

The strike came during the 4-0 waltz past Lens.

PSG's Tabitha Chawinga picked up the player of the season at the end of her first campaign in France.

The 27-year-old Malawian striker has struck 18 goals and set up 10 others after joining from Inter Milan.

PSG's Elisa De Almeida, Sakina Karchaoui and Grace Geyoro joined Chawinga in the D1 Arkema Team of the Season.