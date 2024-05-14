2026 FIFA WC qualifiers: Libya referee Ahmed Abdulrazg to officiate Ghana vs Central African Republic game

CAF has appointed match officials to handle Ghana’s upcoming clash against the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Referee Ahmed Abdulrazg has been named as the centre referee to uphold the rules of the game.

“FIFA has named Libya referee Ahmed Abdulrazg as Centre Referee for the FIFA World Cup Matchday 4 Group I qualifier between Ghana and Central African Republic.

“Compatriots, Mohammed Basim (Assistant I), Al Jahawe Wahed (Assistant II) and Huraywidah Abdulwahid (Fourth Referee) will be his assistants,” a statement from the Ghana FA confirmed on Tuesday, May 14.

The statement added, “Hadqa Yahya from Morocco has also been named as the Referee Assessor while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone serves as Match Commissioner.”

The game between Ghana and Central African Republic will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, June 10.

The game will kick off at 19:00gmt.