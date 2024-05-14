ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Laryea Kingston names Black Starlets squad for tournament

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has named his squad for the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations slated to be hosted in Accra.

Ghana will go into the tournament looking to qualify for her first U-17 Africa Cup of Nations having missed out on the tournament since 2017.

The Black Starlets have been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in readiness for the tournament that kicks off on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Laryea Kingston’s side has engaged in a series of friendlies against lower-tier sides as well as the recent UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia where they lost to Russia and beat Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Ghana will face Cote D’Ivoire in the opening Group A game on Wednesday, May 15 before taking on Benin in the other Group game on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled for the University of Ghana stadium from May 15-28, 2024.

  • The squad is below:

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

