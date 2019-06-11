SHOCKING: Black Stars Appearance Fees Restored; Each Player Set To Take $80,000

According to report from credible sources, the abolished appearance fees paid to the Black Stars in the past has been restored with each played included in the final 23-man squad expected to take home a huge sum of $80,000.

It can be recalled that the norm was dejected and has not been visited as far back as the last 3 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

In a shocking revelation though, it appears the current handlers of the National team together with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture have brought it back as the team prepares to make yet another appearance at the continental competition.

It is understood that all the necessary agreements have been made with the required authority and players will stand to earn a whopping $80,000 when they make their way to Egypt later this month for the ultimate showdown.

In addition to that, Modernghana sports can report that each Black Stars player stand to gain $10,000 when the team wins a match at the 2019 AFCON. This is a 100% increment from the initial $5,000 the team used to take.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that the hike in monies going to be paid to the players has ballooned the budget for this year’s tournament.

The numbers being picked up shows Ghana will spend around $15 Million dollars at the tournament in Egypt which will start on June 21 and end on July 19.