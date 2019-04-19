AFCON 2019: Guinea To Play Benin, Egypt In Preparatory Match Ahead Of Tourney

Guinea will engage Benin and Egypt in friendly matches as their final games before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

As stated by the Guinea Football Federation (FEGUIFOOT), the Syli Nationale will have their preparations in two phases – the first in national capital Conakry followed by a training camp in Morocco beginning June 1.

“The first phase of the regrouping will be done in Conakry from June 1st to 4th when the captain of the national Syli will receive from the head of the State the national tricolor.

“The second phase of the reunion will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco from June 5th to 15th before the departure of our national team for Egypt, where it will take part in the 32nd Edition of the Africa Cup of Nations,” read a statement on the FEGUIFOOT website Thursday.

The test matches

On June 11, Paul Put’s side will play the Beninois – who have been pitted in Group F of Afcon 2019 with Ghana, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau – at their camping base in Marrakech.

“The friendly match against Benin is upon a request by Michel Dussuyer, former coach of the Syli National, from the current coach of the national team of Guinea, Paul Put.

“This friendly match remains to be confirmed by the Benin Football Federation. It was [discussed] during the draw of the Egypt 2019 Afcon on April 12 in Cairo,” the statement added.

Guinea’s second game – against Afcon hosts Egypt – is scheduled for June 16 in Alexandria, a day after the team arrives from neighbouring Morocco.

The Syli Nationale are in Group F of the 2019 Afcon alongside newbies Madagascar and Burundi as well as big boys Nigeria.

The 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations has been slated on June 21 to July 19.