Cristiano Ronaldo's son reveals favorite musician; Ghanaian artiste Frank Naro

Cristiano Jr., the son of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, has recently made waves on social media after revealing his favorite musician to be Ghanaian artist Frank Naro.

The 13-year-old, who has been following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in football, was caught on video expressing his admiration for Naro's music.

The revelation came to light through a viral video circulating on social media platform X, where Cristiano Jr. can be seen praising Naro's songs.

Cristiano Jr. has become a regular customer of Legacy The Barber, a Ghanaian hair stylist based in Saudi Arabia, known for catering to celebrities.

Taking advantage of their encounters, Legacy The Barber introduced Cristiano Jr. to some Ghanaian music, including tracks from Frank Naro.

Following a recent haircut session with Legacy The Barber, Cristiano Jr. was spotted listening to music from Frank Naro on his phone.

Impressed by the tunes, Cristiano Jr. openly confessed his admiration for the Ghanaian artist, stating, "I love your songs, Frank Nero from Ghana."

In addition to his musical preferences, Cristiano Jr. has been making waves in the football world.

He joined Al Nassr's Under-13 team last year and was promptly given the number 7 jersey. This move follows his stints with Real Madrid and Juventus youth teams, mirroring his father's career.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself made headlines when he joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January 2023, becoming the highest-paid player globally with a staggering £175 million per year contract.

Since his arrival, Ronaldo has been in top form, netting over 50 goals for Al Nassr.

