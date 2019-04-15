Modern Ghana logo

15.04.2019 Football News

Hasaacas Ladies Crowned Winners Of NC Special Women’s Cup

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hasaacas Ladies have been crowned champions of the maiden edition of the NC special Women’s competition after beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-2 at the El Wak Stadium.

Faustina Nyamekye Owusu and Mavis Owusu gave Ampem Darkoa Ladies a two-goal lead.

However, Hasaacas Ladies came back strong to drawing level before the break.

The second half saw both teams creating some decent chances however Hasaacas Ladies capitalized on a penalty awarded as top scorer of the competition Perpetual Agyekum converted to snatch victory for the former two-time National Women’s League Champions.

With the aid of head Coach Yusif Basigi, the Hamsal ladies ended the rain of the National Women’s League record holders by winning the inaugural competition.

