ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My heart is for Berekum Chelsea, says ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Football News My heart is for Berekum Chelsea, says ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Berekum Chelsea head coach, Samuel Boadu, has affirmed his unwavering dedication to his current team following a defeat against his former club, Hearts of Oak.

Boadu, who guided Hearts of Oak to claim five trophies during his tenure lasting one-and-a-half years, unexpectedly parted ways with the club due to a disagreement.

Despite his past success with Hearts of Oak, Boadu emphasized his allegiance to Berekum Chelsea in the aftermath of their recent clash at the Golden City Park.

"That is the game. I am working for Chelsea so my heart is [for] Chelsea. They [Hearts of Oak] won, that's the game," he told StarTimes.

Nevertheless, Boadu expressed frustration over his team's missed opportunities during the match.

"We got opportunities to score during the first half but we squandered all the chances. That is football, when you get opportunities and misuse it, the opponent will punish you."

Berekum Chelsea's upcoming fixture is a home game against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park for Matchday 30.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AR: Tontokrom residents demand prosecution of killers of Rahman Mohammed A/R: Tontokrom residents demand prosecution of killers of Rahman Mohammed

2 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Interdict Gallo and his lawyer - CPP chairperson to Council of Elders Ejisu by-election: Interdict Gallo and his lawyer - CPP chairperson to Council o...

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Well extend deadline if necessary – EC Limited voter registration: We’ll extend deadline if necessary – EC

2 hours ago

I'll establish common-user processing facilities at various mining districts — Bawumia I'll establish common-user processing facilities at various mining districts — B...

2 hours ago

My govt will establish minerals development bank if I become president – Bawumia My gov’t will establish minerals development bank if I become president – Bawumi...

3 hours ago

May 9: Cedi sells at GHS14.15 to 1, GHS13.55 on BoG interbank May 9: Cedi sells at GHS14.15 to $1, GHS13.55 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo A legacy of economic malaise, corruption, arrogance — Prof Gyampo 'criticizes' A...

3 hours ago

What are you hiding about the stinky SMLGRA deal? — Manasseh quizzes Akufo-Addo over refusal to disclose full KPMG report What are you hiding about the stinky SML/GRA deal? — Manasseh quizzes Akufo-Addo...

3 hours ago

Corruption: Until you hear Mahama, Bawumia talking about practical solutions dont waste your time listening – Franklin Cudjoe Corruption: Until you hear Mahama, Bawumia talking about practical solutions don...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need a paradigm shift in the management of our natural resources – Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line