My heart is for Berekum Chelsea, says ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Berekum Chelsea head coach, Samuel Boadu, has affirmed his unwavering dedication to his current team following a defeat against his former club, Hearts of Oak.

Boadu, who guided Hearts of Oak to claim five trophies during his tenure lasting one-and-a-half years, unexpectedly parted ways with the club due to a disagreement.

Despite his past success with Hearts of Oak, Boadu emphasized his allegiance to Berekum Chelsea in the aftermath of their recent clash at the Golden City Park.

"That is the game. I am working for Chelsea so my heart is [for] Chelsea. They [Hearts of Oak] won, that's the game," he told StarTimes.

Nevertheless, Boadu expressed frustration over his team's missed opportunities during the match.

"We got opportunities to score during the first half but we squandered all the chances. That is football, when you get opportunities and misuse it, the opponent will punish you."

Berekum Chelsea's upcoming fixture is a home game against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park for Matchday 30.