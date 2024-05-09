ModernGhana logo
Midfielder Jorginho signs new on year Arsenal deal

By BBC
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old signed an initial 18-month deal with the Gunners when he joined from Chelsea in January 2023.

His new contract is described as a "short-term deal" by the club.

The Brazil-born Italy international has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

"I'm really, really happy to stay, because it's a privilege to be a part of this family," said Jorginho.

The midfielder, who spent four and a half years at Chelsea before moving to Arsenal, says the club are in a "special moment" under Mikel Arteta.

"Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch," said Arteta.

Arsenal take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on 12 May, before facing Everton at home on the final day of the season on 19 May.

