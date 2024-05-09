My players were dealding with psychological issues - Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, attributes their recent challenges to psychological issues, as he revealed in a post-game interview following his team's 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday at the Golden City Park, ending their poor run of form.

Before the match against Chelsea, Hearts had suffered five losses in six league games despite a strong start to the second half of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

However, goals from Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kassim Cisse secured a significant win over Chelsea, who are currently coached by former Hearts head coach Samuel Boadu.

In his interview, Ouattara pointed to mental challenges affecting his players' performance.

"I expected to win. It’s football; we can win by 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 but we needed the points," he stated to StarTimes.

"I told you we had a mental problem. We have some people who want to pollute the minds of the boys…it was a psychological problem," he added.

What next?

Hearts of Oak will now face Aduana Stars in their Matchday 30 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 17th.