Moses Cofie Rallies Support For Kwesi Appiah

Moses COFIE, a Ghanaian Coach who coached with Kwesi Appiah in Sudan has wished the Black Stars head trainer success as he takes Ghana to the next African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghanaian international coach Moses Cofie who is currently coaching in Burkina Faso with RAHIMO F /C said he wishes his colleague Kwesi Appiah all the best in the upcoming nations cup and edge his colleagues coaches to support

Kwesi Appiah to bring home the cup he again.

He said Kwesi should be tough in his selection making and try to maintain discipline in the team.

He said this is another opportunity for Ghana to shine, as he wished the Olympic team under coach Ibrahim Tanko same beautiful success.

Moses COFIE Coach when asked how his team is doing, he said his team is leading the league at moment with 7 more matches to finish and he hope by Gods grace they would be Champions.

We wish Moses Cofie, former Accra Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Liberty Professionals star all the best.