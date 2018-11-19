2018 Coca-Cola Clubs Minigolf League: Nutterz Putterz Set The Pace

League Table

Last Sunday marked a major milestone in African minigolf history when 11 minigolf clubs in the country teed-off the maiden Coca-Cola Minigolf Clubs League at the 18-hole Ridge Sports City in Accra.

The competition featured clubs like Black Putters, Brave Warriors, Forbes, Fly, Power, Sky, Nutterz Putterz, Wonder, Kama, Satayou and Golden Putters who will engage in a round-robin league system that will involve more than 90 matches played over the next six weeks to declare the 2018 champion minigolf club on December 16 at Ridge Sports City.

Under the League format, each minigolf club will compete weekly, in three games of two players per fixture with the 18 holes final scores combined as one total in favour of the winning club earn three points or one point for a draw.

At the end of the last Sunday’s opening week League matches, homegrown club Nutterz Putterz set the pace by clinching the top spot of the league table with a total score of 271 (7 holes-in-one putted), followed in second place by the electrifying Power Club, featuring Ace Putters Maruf Ahmed & Solomon Lokko, with a total score of 276 points (13 holes-in-one putted)

After last Sunday’s matches, Mr Talal Fattal, the Secretary-General of African Minigolf Federation and the President of Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF), expressed his excitement that the competition had finally teed-off to the delight of all the Minigolf industry stakeholders

“This club league is a groundbreaking moment for minigolf in Ghana & Africa, as it is the first ever and comes on the heels of successful Coca-Cola Africa Open Minigolf championship held in July at this very course,” he said.

The Coca-Cola Minigolf League is organised by the GMF and is co-sponsored by Melcom, Latex Foam, Interplast, Unilever and Azar Paint.

The competition continues this Sunday with matchday 2 fixtures from 3 - 5 pm at Ridge sports city with the outstanding matches played the following week Friday or Saturday at 5 pm

According to the GMF, the 2018 Coca-Cola knockout one-day gala competition is set to come off on grand style with amazing prizes at the end of this year & will be open to both member/non-members of the Ghana Minigolf federation.