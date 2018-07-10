Dickson, Tei Shine In MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tourney

Kofi Dickson and Jessica Tei brushed aside competition from fellow golfers to emerge winners in their respective categories during the MTN CEO Invitational Golf tourney held at the Achimota Golf Course.

The competition which saw golfers across the country battling for honours, ended at the premier Achimota Golf Club in Accra, with Dickson and Tei topping in the Men and Ladies division.

Dickson topped the Men Group A with a convincing win.

He shot to a Stableford points of 39 off handicap 13.

He also made some good attempts at birdies but had to settle for a flood of pars and some bogeys for his victory whiles Tei grabbed a commanding four-shot lead to finish atop in the ladies Group A.

She ended the campaign with 39 points off a single handicap of five.

Also in the Men Group A, Kwaku Ofosuhene shot to the same 39 Stableford points off handicap 14 to pick the second position whiles Carl Brew and Kwesi Amoafo came third and fourth with 38 and 37 points respectively.

Leticia Amponsah Mensah made a good run in the Ladies Group A for the second place on a stableford points of 34 off handicap 10.

The MTN Invitational tournaments, according to the organizers are targeted at high-value subscribers hence the high level of importance attached to it.

Telecommunication giants, MTN presented sleek trophies and gifts to the winners in all the categories for their sterling efforts.

The one-day event also attracted CEO's and business owners who graced the occasion.

The annual competition since its inception some nine years ago continues to churn out outstanding golfers across the country.

The premier Achimota Golf Club hosted the event for the first time which also coincided with the leadership of the newly appointed CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh.