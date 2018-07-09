Devin Booker Signs 5-Year, $158M Max Extension With Suns

Saying he is “humbled” and “honoured,” guard Devin Booker signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Booker, 21, has rapidly developed into the Suns’ cornerstone star and the franchise’s hope to lead it out of the lottery and back to the NBA playoffs.

In 2017, Booker became the first player in franchise history to score 70 points, doing so against the Boston Celtics in a March 24 game. Booker was 20 years, 145 days old at the time of his 70-point night, making him the youngest player in NBA history to score 60 or more points in a game.

Booker averaged 24.9 points per game in his third NBA season. He has been general manager Ryan McDonough’s most decorated draft pick in Phoenix, taken as a freshman out of Kentucky who dropped to No. 13 in the 2015 NBA draft.

Booker, who in a video posted by the team on Twitter said “the future is here,” has been surrounded with three lottery picks in the past two drafts by the Suns, including this year’s No. 1 overall pick, center Deandre Ayton , No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges and 2017 No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson .